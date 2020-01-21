Clear

Reunited at last: Navy officer surprises daughter at school after returning from deployment

Andrew Yoakum was reunited with his family on Tuesday after returning from a ten and a half month deployment. Yoakum is a Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy.

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 6:25 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) – First-grade students at Sullivan Elementary School clapped as Brooklyn Yoakum ran into her father’s arms on Tuesday.

"I love my daddy,” Brooklyn Yoakum said.

Andrew Yoakum was reunited with his family on Tuesday after returning from a 10 and a half month-long deployment. Yoakum is a Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy. He was deployed to the Middle East on April 1, 2019, with USS Abraham Lincoln.

Brooklyn, and her brother, Ben, who is in preschool, knew their dad was coming home. They didn’t know it was going to be on Tuesday.

"He was supposed to be back October 1, then got extended, and extended again and again, so finally, we got an official date last month,” Andrew’s wife, Ashton Yoakum told News 10.

Ashton Yoakum knows what it's like to be gone. She served for five years in the Navy.

"I was in the military before, so I kind of get both sides of how it is for him to be gone, and how it was when I was gone. But this seemed to be the worst deployment, I guess, for us. It took a lot longer," Ashton Yoakum described.

This is Yoakum's ninth deployment. Yoakum is stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Oak Harbor, Washington.

Yoakum will retire this November after serving for 21 years.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Rockville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Marshall
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Cold, but sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Reunited at last: Navy officer surprises daughter at school after returning from deployment

Image

Change in permit fees could save Vigo County businesses money

Image

Point in Time Count happens on Wednesday - here's what you need to know

Image

VU Library Project

Image

'I just want them to know that they're loved and appreciated,' local woman shares contest prize with

Image

Police arrest in Terre Haute Speedway robbery investigation

Image

School leaders hold students at dismissal for a short time due to police activity

Image

Hoosier Energy Announces the closings of the Merom Generating Station

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans