MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) -- Many rural counties in Illinois are calling it unfair! They say Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker should make guidelines for the entire state of Illinois, not just cook county.

So, in an attempt to reopen rural areas of Illinois, Clark County passed a back to work resolution.

Just two days later, the Marshall City Council passed a resolution of support for the county's resolution. But, it has caused some confusion for workers.

"I had people on my front doorsteps calling me wanting to know if they can go back to work," John Trefz, Marshall Mayor said. "I just said no it is not that."

One local business, Mamas Mending in Marshall said they read the resolution and knew it was more of a call of action to the governor.

"It's pretty clear that they are just making a statement to the governor saying hey we believe that we oughtta be reopened," Charla Evinger, co-owner of Mamas Mending said.

They said, even though they are losing business, for the sake of their business license they're sticking with the governors' plan.

"Of course we're losing business, but we want to comply with the state because we want to keep our license. I mean, we don't know that we would lose it, but we work hard at our business and we want to do what we need to do to protect it," Cheryl Murphy, co-owner said.

But some will go ahead and reopen. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is aware of these resolutions being passed. He said those who decide to reopen will face consequences.

"You weren't elected to do what's easy you were elected to do what's right," Pritzker said.

Pritzker said, in his daily press briefing, the state can and will take away business licenses. He also said counties that reopen out of defiance may not be reimbursed by FEMA for damages caused by ignoring the law.