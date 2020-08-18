Return to school going well for Washington Community Schools

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Classes started back up on Friday, August 7th. While normally students would hate a return to school on a Friday, this year has been different.

Superintendent Daniel Roach says, "The kids spent so many months at home and away from friends and so forth that they recognize the value of being under roof and together for as long as they can possibly before we have to go into one of the other two phases.

This has resulted in students complying with all the social distancing and mask-wearing rules. While many returned to the classroom, about 7% of the student body decided to take the remote learning route.

Roach says, "That's really a brand new facet for what we can offer for everyone. But I would say as much as it can be relatively calm, it's fairly seamless and we're working through the hiccups along the way."

Washington Community Schools have had one student test positive for COVID-19. That student is recovering in quarantine. The situation gave school leaders their first test on handling the virus. Roach says they worked well with the health department to get things taken care of.

Roach says, "They've communicated with us and we've just made it quite clear we are going to work at this one case at a time. And allow the contact tracing to occur. And what we're attempting to communicate with our parents is don't panic."