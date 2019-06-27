Retirement party honors Terre Haute's Chamber of Commerce president

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A well-known community figure is saying goodbye to his leadership role.
There was a retirement party for David Haynes.
He served as the president of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce for five years.
Many people turned out to see him off.
Hayne said he hopes to spend his retirement with his grandkids and traveling.
He told us a lot has been accomplished in his time with the chamber.
"When we join together and we're focused on the same thing, we can get things accomplished...and that's so rewarding. And that has been me for five years," Haynes said.
Haynes ends his tenure on Monday.
Kristin Craig will take over his position.
