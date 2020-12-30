'...it gives us hope that in 2021 we can get back to normal.' Residents in a Marshall long-term care facility receive COVID-19 vaccine

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - In Illinois, one Clark County retirement home finally got the Moderna vaccine.

This was at Villas of Holly Brook in Marshall, Illinois on Wednesday. Eager residents lined up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Good very good no problem at all," retired nurse, 84-year-old, Ana Shindiloe said after receiving the shot.

She says she made the decision to get the shot for her loved ones.

"I wanted to get the shot for me and I wanted to get the shot for my family and I wanted to get the shot for my community," Shindiloe told us.

The retirement home wanted to make sure residents felt comfortable. They had mimosa's and all types of sweet treats to snack on while they waited to be vaccinated.

An 83-year-old retired military veteran had a close call with COVID-19 himself. "I thought I was going to die but the Lord kept me here," Raymond King said.

The Regional Director, Sherri Smith says she's happy this day has finally come.

"Today I think you can tell by the excitement in the room they feel like they're finally being able to do something to fight back it's a very special day and it gives us hope that in 2021 we can get back to normal and start living the fun life they get to live here. Their families can come and go. It's a day to celebrate," Smith said.

With the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine, they'll have to get a second shot as well. That will happen on February 2.