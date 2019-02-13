Retired teachers look for ways to lend a hand to the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of area teachers may be retired, but they're still finding ways to help students and support each other.

The Vigo County Retired Teachers Association started 65 years ago.

Members celebrated the big milestone on Monday.

They say it's all in an effort to keep a sense of the community.

"It just gives us a chance to get with people and see people that haven't seen in a while," Brenda Walls told us.

The group gives back in many ways, like fundraising and supporting education initiatives.

Members have also promoted legislation for retired teachers.