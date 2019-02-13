TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of area teachers may be retired, but they're still finding ways to help students and support each other.
The Vigo County Retired Teachers Association started 65 years ago.
Members celebrated the big milestone on Monday.
They say it's all in an effort to keep a sense of the community.
"It just gives us a chance to get with people and see people that haven't seen in a while," Brenda Walls told us.
The group gives back in many ways, like fundraising and supporting education initiatives.
Members have also promoted legislation for retired teachers.
Related Content
- Retired teachers look for ways to lend a hand to the community
- Lending a helping hand to those who serve
- Terre Haute gas station lends a hand to federal government employees
- Local organization lends help to hurricane victims
- Community Spotlight: The Helping Hands organization in West Terre Haute
- Hand Washing 101
- Indiana community mourns the loss of retired fire chief
- Gardening and Art go hand in hand at event
- Helping His Hands moving locations
- Retired teachers in Sullivan County doing their part to make a difference
Scroll for more content...