Retired Vermillion County police K-9 passes away

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A retired Vermillion County police K-9 has passed away.
The K-9's name was Byron. He was originally trained as a guide dog to help the visually impaired.
He was then repurposed and trained as a police dog.
Together for five years, Byron and his handler, Deputy Nick Hall, trained in narcotics, handler protection, apprehension, and tracking.
Byron retired on January 1st due to hip issues.
He died early Thursday morning.
