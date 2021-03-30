Rethink Inc. snags grant from Indiana Department of Environmental Management

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A local organization is receiving some much-needed assistance, all to help better educate you on helping the environment.

Rethink Inc. in Terre Haute received a grant from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

The organization tells us the money will go towards creating TV advertisements to promote recycling.

Rethink Inc. wants to use the ads to tell the community what they can do to make a difference.

"There is a lot of work to be done, to just let people know. Most people are willing to change and do the right thing, what's better for them, and what's better for the environment. It's just a matter of knowing,” Executive Director, Shikha Bhattacharyya, said.

Rethink Inc. is receiving $7,500 thanks to the grant money.

The organization is located at 608 N. 13th Street.

They are open Monday-Friday from 11 A.M. until 6 P.M.