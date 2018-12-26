Retailers swamped with returns and exchanges the day after Christmas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- People are taking over local stores to use gift cards and return items after Christmas. This comes at a time when many brick and mortar stores are closing.

But, a new report shows people are actually spending more money.

Nationwide, holiday sales increased by more than five percent compared to 2017. It's the strongest growth in six years, according to MasterCard SpendingPulse. People spent more than $850 billion from November through Christmas. Online shopping also increased 19 percent compared to 2017.

The federation said more than $90 billion worth of holiday purchases will be returned this year.

Retailers at JCPenny's at the Honey Creek Mall geared up the day after Christmas. People made their way to the checkout line. The gifts under the tree are making their way back to the shelves. And, the shopping isn't over. Lots of low prices still reel customers in.

According to experts, these people are doing it right. They say the sooner you return it, the better. It's predicted that 58 percent of holiday shoppers will make a return and or exchange unwanted gifts.

Before you head out to make you returns, few things to keep in mind:

- Make sure your gift is still intact

- Bring the receipt

- Check the stores return policies.

If you are not sure where the gift came from, an app called ShopSavvy can help. Using your smart-phone, you can scan products and the app will find online and local stores providing those products.