Clear

Retailers swamped with returns and exchanges the day after Christmas

People are taking over local stores to use gift cards and return items after Christmas. This comes at a time when many brick and mortar stores are closing.

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 7:05 PM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- People are taking over local stores to use gift cards and return items after Christmas. This comes at a time when many brick and mortar stores are closing. 

But, a new report shows people are actually spending more money. 

Nationwide, holiday sales increased by more than five percent compared to 2017. It's the strongest growth in six years, according to MasterCard SpendingPulse. People spent more than $850 billion from November through Christmas. Online shopping also increased 19 percent compared to 2017.

The federation said more than $90 billion worth of holiday purchases will be returned this year. 

Retailers at JCPenny's at the Honey Creek Mall geared up the day after Christmas. People made their way to the checkout line. The gifts under the tree are making their way back to the shelves. And, the shopping isn't over. Lots of low prices still reel customers in. 

According to experts, these people are doing it right. They say the sooner you return it, the better. It's predicted that 58 percent of holiday shoppers will make a return and or exchange unwanted gifts. 

Before you head out to make you returns, few things to keep in mind:

- Make sure your gift is still intact

- Bring the receipt

- Check the stores return policies. 

If you are not sure where the gift came from, an app called ShopSavvy can help. Using your smart-phone, you can scan products and the app will find online and local stores providing those products. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Becoming Breezy Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Food from the heart drive

Image

Loogootee Library update

Image

Indiana School Safety Hub

Image

Honey Creek Mall store set to close

Image

Twas the day after Christmas...what happened all through the stores?

Image

An elf's work is never done

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Saving money on your energy bill

Image

Some Terre Haute city workers to get a raise

Image

Turkey barn fire in Washington, Indiana

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?