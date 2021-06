TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A road project is underway in Terre Haute.

The city told us crews have started work on the milling and resurfacing of Brown Avenue.

Officials say the section of the road will be closed to thru traffic. They told us an effort will be made to maintain local traffic.

No street parking will be allowed during the weekday.

The city told us the project should wrap up by Wednesday.