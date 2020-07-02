Health department encourages caution during holiday weekend

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County currently has had 63 positive cases of COVID-19. Health officials say that number is doubled from Memorial Day weekend.

They're asking people to keep in mind social distancing as they celebrate Independence Day. That's in addition to washing your hands and wearing a mask.

Knox County health officer Dr. Alan Stewart says a health Fourth of July is critical in making sure school and athletics return as normal in August.

Stewart says, "If we see another doubling of our cases after the fourth of July, it's going to be disheartening and difficult and

make it more difficult to return to schools."