Clear

Results of Tox Away Day

Organizers said 312 vehicles passed through the gates, an uptick from 254 last year.

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 6:29 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI) -- Many Vigo County People took advantage of a county-wide event on September 7.

Vigo County Solid Waste Management recently held a tox away day.

This allows the community the chance to dispose of items like appliances, oil and chemicals, which cannot be tossed into your daily trash.

Organizers said 312 vehicles passed through the gates, an uptick from 254 that went through last year.

White goods, like washers and refrigerators, weighed in at over six tons.

Organizers also saw an increase in the disposal of oil at 610 gallons and antifreeze at 195 gallons.

You can dispose of electronic items during Electronic Waste Day on November 12. More information about Vigo County Solid Waste Management is available here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Not as Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 9-20

Image

Crews begin set-up or Beer Fest

Image

Tox Away Day results

Image

Global youth led protest inspires many at one local university

Image

Local gun shop responds to company stopping sale of AR 15s

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

College Go Week at Sugar Creek

Image

Alumni honored at Northview High School

Image

"...There are big things ahead." Trent Miles talks about the future of the Boys and Girls Club

Image

Shooting clay for a good cause

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator