Results of Tox Away Day

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI) -- Many Vigo County People took advantage of a county-wide event on September 7.

Vigo County Solid Waste Management recently held a tox away day.

This allows the community the chance to dispose of items like appliances, oil and chemicals, which cannot be tossed into your daily trash.

Organizers said 312 vehicles passed through the gates, an uptick from 254 that went through last year.

White goods, like washers and refrigerators, weighed in at over six tons.

Organizers also saw an increase in the disposal of oil at 610 gallons and antifreeze at 195 gallons.

You can dispose of electronic items during Electronic Waste Day on November 12. More information about Vigo County Solid Waste Management is available here.