Results of Knox County housing study released

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Housing problems come in the form of both buyer and rental shortages. The study found a lack of homes to buy in the $150 to $250 thousand range. There is also a shortage in quality rentals in the $550 to $850 a month range.

The shortage has caused over three thousand people to commute into jobs in Knox county. Most of these people come from the Evansville area.

A meeting Thursday brought together city and county leaders to go over the results of the study. It also looked at possible development areas. This included areas in downtown Vincennes. There were also potential areas in Monroe City and Oaktown. Two areas in downtown Bicknell are also being highlighted as a potential for rentals.

The study can now be used by these communities to entice developers. It can also help community leaders find a way to get funding.

Bicknell Mayor Thomas Estabrook explains, "We have to find the right levers and buttons to push all at the same time to make a lot of these things go. But I feel confident in that because we've been able to do, we've been able to clean up the community, we've been able to address code enforcement issues, we've been able to invest in infrastructure. All of those are going to lead us to a place where development is possible."