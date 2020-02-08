Restaurant gives percent of sales back to Sullivan County Humane Society

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A fundrasier to give back to some four legged friends was held Saturday in Sullivan County.

"Margaritas for Mutts and Meows" was held all day at La Pachanga.

25 percent of all drink sales are going to the Humane Society of Sullivan County.

This included alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

News 10 stopped by to check things out tonight.

There was quite the crowd.

We caught up with the president of the humane society.

She said it's all about giving the best care possible to these animals.

"Many animals come in on a daily and weekly basis that sometimes our funds are not there to help provide the services that we truly need," said Julie Tow.

At around 8 o'clock Saturday night, we're told they had already sold 500 drinks to help support the humane society.