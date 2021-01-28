Restorations in full swing at Grouseland

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - In the early 1900's, Grouseland was planned for destruction. The home of US president William Henry Harrison would be replaced with a water holding tank. But a group of women with the Daughters of the American Revolution saved the building from being demolished.

Grouseland Foundation executive director Lise Ice-Jones says, "These women intervened and got a restricted deed and begged to be able to be allowed to come in and stake the building."

They eventually purchased the building and saved its destruction. Now a century later there's more work to be done.

Jones explains, "A major restoration has not been done on the interior for over fifty years, there's a lot of information that is available now."

Durable Restoration Company is taking on the task of fixing up the historic home. That'll include new windows and shutters. Work will be done to the roof. However, inside there's even more work to be done.

Jones says, "A complete restoration of the Harrison council chamber which we're in now and also across the hall in the dining room. We consider that the most significant Harrison rooms during the period that he lived here."

A century removed the facility is not in danger from a water company...but this time from father time. Restorations hope to carry on the fight to preserve history.

Jones explains, "It's time. It's time to freshen everything up and to update it and restore it for the future."

Work is expected to wrap up in June.