Restoration on warplane memorial in Brazil expected to start next month

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A warplane restoration project in Clay County could get underway later next month.

News 10 spoke with Brazil Mayor Brian Wyndham to learn more about efforts to fix up the plane that sits on the county courthouse lawn.

This fighter jet serves as a Korean War memorial.

It's one of about 100 planes still in existence and is on loan to the city from a museum in Ohio.

Time has left it's mark on the plane.

The mayor said they hope to get to work on restoring the plane soon by stripping the paint, buffing the aluminum and apply decals.

"We are getting calls and we certainly do appreciate volunteer help and when we get a little further along we'll put together a meeting and get a plan of attack and we're going to get this thing in the shape it should be," said Wyndham.

This project does depend on the weather cooperating.

Mayor Wyndham said it is important this memorial is treated with respect.