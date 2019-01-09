Clear
Restoration continues on historic 80-year-old Terre Haute sign

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 5:35 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A month's long make-over continues on a piece of Terre Haute history.

The second coat of red paint has been placed on the Clabber Girl Baking Powder sign.

Artist Becky Hochhalter shared an update via Facebook.

Plans were announced to restore the historic sign in October.

The 44-foot-long billboard, which sits along U.S. Highway 40 has welcomed visitors to Terre Haute more than 80 years.

If you want to keep up with the sign's progress, you can follow the artist on Facebook and Instagram.

