Restaurants re-opening day: Why a local pub chooses to stay closed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Restaurants across the valley will re-open its doors, but there are some who still want to remain closed.

Sonka Irish Pub, a local hot spot, has decided to hold off on re-opening.

News 10 spoke with Noelle Cress, one of the managers at Sonka.

Cress tells us there are many reasons they have decided to wait.

"We wanted to take our time with re-opening. We want to make sure we're polished and prepared before welcoming back patrons," said Cress.

In the meantime, they're taking precautions on the inside, so that when they do welcome back guests, they'll be better prepared.

The restaurant will use disposable menus, utensils, and all staff will be wearing masks during business hours.

They're also repositioning tables so that diners can keep a safe distance while visiting.

"We're very fortunate to have this opportunity and just take that extra couple of days to really put a framework into play and have x,y, and z scenarios set up and just have a depth to it rather than just jumping straight into it and going," Cress explained.

The pub will re-open on Friday at 4 p.m. Cress tells us it won't be a traditional opening.

"We do a ceremonial Irish toast and Irish blessing, so having a definitive time open that is unique to all the other restaurants it sets us apart and makes it even more special in the true Irish Sonka way."

Reservations are required to dine in. To make one, you can call (812) 234-8802.