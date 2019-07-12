Restaurants offer up specials for Taste Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks in Terre Haute are gearing up to get a taste of what the city has to offer.
That's with the annual 'Taste Terre Haute.'
The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, along with several restaurants put on the event.
All restaurants involved offer something special that shows off what they have to offer.
Taste Terre Haute runs from July 15 to July 28.
Some of the restaurants taking part are FiFi's Lunchbox, J Fords Angus, McDonald's, and 5th Street Nutrition.
To learn more, click here.
