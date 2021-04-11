Restaurant reopens dining room

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Wabash valley restaurant has reopened to inside dining.
Friday, Bobe's pizza in Vincennes celebrated a ribbon cutting!
The restaurant had been closed for renovations during the pandemic and was providing take-out meals recently.
You'll remember, Bobe's pizza was crowned "fork in the road" champions last year for best pizza.
This restaurant is located on Main street.
Posted: Apr 11, 2021 9:13 PM
