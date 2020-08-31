Restaurant mask mandate for Illinois

WEST UNION, Ill. (WTHI) -- In Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has put stricter mandates when it comes to wearing masks in public places.

Across the country, local and state leaders are trying to figure out the best ways to keep the spread of COVID-19 to a minimum. In Illinois, Governor Pritzker has put a mandate on masking up, while eating out.

"It's a big adjustment for everybody," Kaycee Adams, owner of West Union Cafe said.

Adams said with the constant changes it can be hard for her and her customers to keep up.

"Everything changes daily. So, it's just a new adjustment every which way you go. So, patience is huge right now," she said.

The most recent change for restaurants comes from the Governor. He said customers should keep their masks on for the entire dining experience, inside and out.

Governor Pritzker said the only time your mask should be off is if you are eating or drinking. Anytime you are interacting with wait staff your mask should be on,

Adams said it can be hard to enforce.

"It's frustrating because a lot of people don't want to wear them," she said.

Admas said to be patient anywhere you go out to eat. She said everyone is learning and adapting as they go.

"We're all learning right with everybody else and some people tend to forget that. We're still learning and it changes daily," she said.

Governor Pritzker will continue to look at COVID-19 case numbers. Laws and mandates from him can change based on that.

Places like West Union Cafe still have carry-out service and they have outdoor seating. Adams said they will also come out to your car if you are worried about dining inside.