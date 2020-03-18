Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Terre Haute restaurant owners are facing difficult times. They were forced to close their dining rooms and have tough conversations with staff.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 5:44 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute restaurant owners are facing difficult times. They were forced to close their dining rooms and have tough conversations with staff.

"I'm freakin' the heck out to be honest."

Claudine Hann is the co-owner of Fifi's Lunch Box. Like other restaurants across Indiana and Illinois, its dining room was forced closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hann had to find other ways to serve customers. Now, Fifi's is offering carryout and delivery. Hann was unable to avoid laying off staff. She says she's gone from 20 employees down to three.

"As soon as I found out unemployment was available and it goes on a layoff I suggested to all my staff that I'm not able to use to immediately file for unemployment as a layoff for now."

Another Terre Haute business, J. Ford's Black Angus, is suffering the same loss. Owners Jeff and Kelly Ford had to layoff 90% of their staff.

Kelly Ford says, "We will survive. We'll all survive but it's not going to be easy and we will need help."

J. Ford's is also shifting to carryout and limited delivery.

Jeff Ford says, "We're still going to provide great food, a great service, a great product. It's just, it's in a to-go box now so hopefully all the local restaurants feel the love of the community when people need to eat."

All these restaurant owners say they understand people need to take care of their families first. They hope customers choose to shop local if they're able.

"What are some different ways we can work together to help promote them, help share that information that the have going on."

The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center have partnered to lead business owners through this uncertain time.

West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center Regional Director Courtney Chipol says, "If any individual is feeling overwhelmed then they can look at that and take it probably times 10 and that's how our local business owners are feeling."

The organizations are hosting strategy sessions with local restaurants and retailers. They're doing this through conference calls and video chats.

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce President Kristin Craig says, "We're going to be in this for a little while. Nobody really knows what that end date looks like and so we've got to do everything we can to work together to keep them up and moving."

The chamber has created a restaurant guide on its website. It details all the local businesses open and offering to-go and delivery in Terre Haute.

"Small businesses are the life-blood of our economy and this is going to be a really, it's a tough time for all businesses but it's a really tough time for our small businesses, especially those restaurants."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
Casey
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Scattered Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Let this post story serve as your happy place! Here are some of the fun things you are doing while s

Image

Terre Haute company works to sanitize area playgrounds during COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Crawford County social distancing

Image

Local business makes big donation to Meals on Wheels

Image

"Our seniors are the most vulnerable...and I've got to protect them." Local senior center worried it

Image

What can you do to help local businesses?

Image

Vermillion County shuts down government offices

Image

Knox County leaders declare health emergency

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

'Really heartbreaking,' Students and staff at ISU respond to graduation cancellation

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears