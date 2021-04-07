Restaurant chain set to hire around 1,000 to get ready for the summer

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - A local restaurant chain it is going on a hiring spree to staff up for the summer.
Local McDonald's restaurants will be hiring around 1,000 new employees in the Wabash Valley.
You can apply for a job here.
A local restaurant chain it is going on a hiring spree to staff up for the summer.
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - A local restaurant chain it is going on a hiring spree to staff up for the summer.
Local McDonald's restaurants will be hiring around 1,000 new employees in the Wabash Valley.
You can apply for a job here.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cook
|505380
|9709
|DuPage
|83350
|1236
|Will
|69467
|948
|Lake
|62986
|956
|Kane
|53632
|745
|Winnebago
|29737
|456
|Madison
|29404
|509
|St. Clair
|26774
|496
|McHenry
|25920
|273
|Peoria
|19332
|273
|Champaign
|19227
|136
|Sangamon
|17188
|228
|McLean
|15982
|166
|Tazewell
|14894
|246
|Rock Island
|13873
|299
|Kankakee
|13121
|194
|Kendall
|11853
|90
|LaSalle
|11407
|227
|Macon
|9963
|189
|Vermilion
|8925
|122
|DeKalb
|8774
|117
|Adams
|8095
|115
|Williamson
|7093
|125
|Whiteside
|6456
|159
|Boone
|6171
|71
|Clinton
|5678
|90
|Ogle
|5514
|78
|Grundy
|5478
|70
|Coles
|5451
|94
|Knox
|5171
|136
|Jackson
|4792
|62
|Effingham
|4604
|71
|Henry
|4567
|60
|Macoupin
|4509
|81
|Livingston
|4454
|81
|Marion
|4363
|113
|Stephenson
|4346
|79
|Franklin
|4287
|70
|Monroe
|4232
|90
|Woodford
|4133
|61
|Jefferson
|4090
|118
|Randolph
|4058
|82
|Lee
|3777
|48
|Morgan
|3713
|79
|Montgomery
|3610
|71
|Logan
|3515
|55
|Bureau
|3448
|79
|Christian
|3433
|71
|Fulton
|3414
|50
|Perry
|3119
|59
|Fayette
|3108
|54
|Iroquois
|2857
|63
|Jersey
|2578
|48
|Douglas
|2530
|35
|McDonough
|2469
|42
|Saline
|2452
|53
|Lawrence
|2383
|24
|Union
|2228
|40
|Shelby
|2217
|37
|Crawford
|2074
|24
|Bond
|1943
|24
|Cass
|1935
|24
|Pike
|1739
|50
|Clark
|1731
|32
|Wayne
|1713
|50
|Hancock
|1706
|30
|Warren
|1703
|46
|Jo Daviess
|1699
|23
|Richland
|1696
|39
|White
|1658
|25
|Carroll
|1655
|35
|Ford
|1652
|46
|Edgar
|1641
|39
|Washington
|1617
|25
|Moultrie
|1543
|25
|Clay
|1462
|42
|Greene
|1412
|32
|Piatt
|1398
|14
|Johnson
|1376
|14
|Mason
|1361
|41
|De Witt
|1339
|23
|Wabash
|1336
|12
|Mercer
|1327
|33
|Massac
|1309
|39
|Cumberland
|1269
|19
|Menard
|1157
|9
|Jasper
|1137
|17
|Marshall
|942
|17
|Hamilton
|810
|15
|Schuyler
|689
|5
|Brown
|681
|6
|Pulaski
|675
|7
|Stark
|569
|23
|Edwards
|542
|12
|Henderson
|518
|14
|Calhoun
|505
|2
|Scott
|461
|1
|Alexander
|460
|10
|Gallatin
|451
|4
|Putnam
|434
|3
|Hardin
|362
|12
|Pope
|302
|3
|Out of IL
|6
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|2278
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Marion
|94304
|1699
|Lake
|50401
|924
|Allen
|38178
|666
|Hamilton
|33748
|404
|St. Joseph
|32783
|531
|Elkhart
|26580
|429
|Vanderburgh
|21847
|392
|Tippecanoe
|21191
|211
|Johnson
|17193
|370
|Porter
|16816
|293
|Hendricks
|16520
|307
|Clark
|12526
|188
|Madison
|12152
|334
|Vigo
|12038
|241
|Monroe
|11073
|166
|LaPorte
|10451
|204
|Delaware
|10177
|182
|Howard
|9500
|211
|Kosciusko
|8924
|112
|Hancock
|7768
|136
|Bartholomew
|7750
|152
|Warrick
|7626
|155
|Floyd
|7467
|175
|Wayne
|6819
|196
|Grant
|6686
|167
|Boone
|6418
|99
|Morgan
|6314
|135
|Dubois
|6042
|116
|Marshall
|5652
|108
|Cass
|5637
|102
|Dearborn
|5626
|73
|Henry
|5528
|100
|Noble
|5291
|82
|Jackson
|4867
|69
|Shelby
|4721
|95
|Lawrence
|4268
|117
|Gibson
|4231
|87
|Harrison
|4228
|70
|Montgomery
|4107
|86
|Clinton
|4093
|53
|DeKalb
|3997
|82
|Huntington
|3695
|80
|Miami
|3690
|65
|Whitley
|3680
|39
|Knox
|3622
|88
|Steuben
|3544
|57
|Putnam
|3493
|60
|Wabash
|3428
|77
|Jasper
|3377
|46
|Adams
|3356
|52
|Ripley
|3315
|67
|White
|3044
|54
|Jefferson
|3035
|79
|Daviess
|2877
|98
|Wells
|2811
|80
|Decatur
|2769
|92
|Fayette
|2758
|61
|Greene
|2676
|85
|Posey
|2667
|33
|Scott
|2573
|53
|Clay
|2487
|44
|LaGrange
|2477
|70
|Randolph
|2323
|79
|Spencer
|2262
|31
|Washington
|2252
|29
|Jennings
|2230
|46
|Sullivan
|2068
|41
|Fountain
|2065
|44
|Starke
|1967
|52
|Owen
|1888
|56
|Fulton
|1876
|39
|Jay
|1838
|28
|Carroll
|1827
|20
|Perry
|1783
|36
|Orange
|1750
|52
|Rush
|1684
|24
|Vermillion
|1647
|43
|Franklin
|1637
|35
|Tipton
|1592
|43
|Parke
|1429
|16
|Blackford
|1309
|29
|Pike
|1293
|34
|Pulaski
|1112
|45
|Newton
|1015
|33
|Brown
|973
|40
|Crawford
|965
|13
|Benton
|938
|13
|Martin
|819
|15
|Warren
|777
|15
|Switzerland
|765
|8
|Union
|692
|10
|Ohio
|552
|11
|Unassigned
|0
|405