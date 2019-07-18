Restaurant chain donates to local food pantries

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A national restaurant chain wants to give back at a local level.
News 10 stopped by Olive Garden in Terre Haute.
That's where workers were preparing food to donate.
The food will go to local food pantries.
The program is called Olive Garden Harvest Program.
Organizers say the donations are fresh...and not leftovers.
