Resources for people with alzheimers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- More than three hundred thousand hoosiers are serving as unpaid dementia caregivers right now.

That number comes from experts with the Alzheimer's Association.

The organization wants to be sure caregivers have access to the support they need during this pandemic.

We spoke with Stephanie Laskey.

This is the program director for the Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter.

She explains the organization offers online support groups.

You can also get help over the phone.

This month, the group is offering educational programs on topics like the warning signs of alzheimers and having conversations about legal and financial planning.

There's also a 2-special series this month, one focusing on younger dementia patients, and another with a focus on patients in the middle stage of the disease

"So we've had to tailor our program to an online audience all of these programs existed before the pandemic started but certainly some of the information has changed," said Stephanie.

The programs are free but you do need to register.

You can do that on the Alzheimer's Association website.

You can also get support anytime by calling the helpline.

That number is 800-272-39-00.