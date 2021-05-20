Resources for caregivers

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's mental health awareness month.

Mental health issues can be hard for patients, as well as their caregivers.

News 10 talked with the Hamilton center about ways folks who care for people with mental health illnesses can get support for even themselves.

Missy Burton, the clinical supervisor for child and adolescent services at the Hamilton center says being a caregiver for someone with a mental health illness is a very important role.

"It's a very much needed role in our families right now and that's caregivers for our children or adults who have significant mental illnesses. we want to encourage those caregivers to take care of themselves," says Missy Burton.

She talked about ways people can take action to take care of themselves.

"Do simple things like go out to dinner and go grocery shop and have an evening to themselves. they can recharge their own batteries. that's one of the things we really have to focus on to meet that need for social-emotional connectivity for caregivers," says Burton.

Lisa King talked has concerns for caring for a loved one who has a mental illness.

"Very lonely, very lonely. I have a good support system myself and I can talk to them and get help but people just don't understand how lonely it really is," says Lisa King.

Burton says it takes a whole village of support for situations like this.

"It's important for their community to reach out and say we see that this is hard for you we see that you love your family member this is hard, how can we help and for their community to educate themselves and ask questions about how they can that caregiver," says Burton.

In celebration of 50 years, the Hamilton center has been servicing the community, they are providing suicide prevention training.

All you have to do is visit https://www.hamiltoncenter.org/ to sign up.

Their next classes are coming up on May 27th and June 10th.