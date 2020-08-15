Resolvement in ACLU and ISP lawsuit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union against Indiana State Police has been resolved.

You'll remember, the lawsuit stems from federal executions that resumed in Terre Haute last month.

The ACLU filed the lawsuit on behalf of protesters who said their first amendment rights were violated because state police blocked roadways near the prison.

The ACLU and ISP have now signed a joint stipulation.

According to the agreement, state police will not block roads or locations like the parking lot across the street from the prison.

State police issued this statement to News 10 saying,

"The Indiana State Police will continue to support anyone who exhibits their first amendment rights and will provide a safe environment."

Additional federal executions are set for later this month.