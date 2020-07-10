Resolution to name street after fallen fireman John Schoffstall unanimously passes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighter John Schoffstall was one of the first in the Wabash Valley to lose his life to COVID-19 back in April. Since then, the community has been coming together to honor his memory. Thursday night, the city took a huge step to make sure he's never forgotten.

The Terre Haute City Council hosted a virtual meeting on Thursday evening. During the meeting, Terre Haute fire chief Jeff Fisher presented a resolution to honor Schoffstall. It was in the form of naming the street right outside his place of work after him.

Thursday night in front of Schoffstall's family and coworkers, a light of optimism shined down on a tragic situation.

The resolution was to have South 9th Street, from Ohio Street to Wabash Avenue, named after Schoffstall. It is right in from of Terre Haute Fire Station Number Five--Schoffstall's place of work.

Without hesitation, the resolution unanimously passed. Chief Fisher says this was truly a fitting way to always remember this fallen hero.

"We need to remember, never forget, any of our fallen heroes," Chief Fisher said, "For someone to lay down their life for another, as the saying goes--this is heartfelt and meaningful."

Schoffstall's son Jake says the decision means a lot to him and his family. He says he will always remember the good times with his dad.

"I've tried to have a smile on my face every day since he's passed," he said, "He got to spend the greatest day in the world with the greatest man in the world. I just try to keep that as a positive too. because it was such a great day to spend with God."

The street will be named John A. Schoffstall Memorial Way. Chief Fisher tells me Schoffstall will always be remembered in a positive light, and this was the least they could do to honor their fellow hero.

"I'm sure he's looking down on guys and smiling and saying, 'knock it off, guys!'". Chief Fisher concluded, "You say this about a lot of people, but John truly was a great guy. If we can honor him in this way, it's absolutely well deserved."

Schoffstall's son says this was a great way to celebrate his father's life and turn what was an unfortunate death at the hands of an invisible virus into something positive that the people of Terre Haute can remember forever.