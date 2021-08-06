Resolution led by 11-17-year-olds passes, leads to changes in Terre Haute Government

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new climate resolution is coming to the city of Terre Haute.

Terre Haute will join cities like Carmel, Muncie and Bloomington in developing its own plan.

The goal is to reduce carbon emissions around the community and increase energy efficiency.

This new resolution was set up by kids ages 11 to 17.

It creates a partnership with the city council and the Earthlings climate activist group.

The name of the new plan is 'The Resilient Terre Haute Climate Action Plan.

"The motion carries," those are the words the environmental activists for a resilient Terre Haute, or Earthlings, were waiting to hear.

Now a climate resolution is on the way to Terre Haute.

The resolution allows for an environmental sustainability commission.

That starts in January of next year.

The Terre Haute government will now treat the current climate changes as a "climate emergency."

"I was just so elated, I'm like, 'we've been working towards this for like 3-4 months now, maybe even longer," said Ahan Bhattacharyya, an activist involved with Earthlings.

That work started with the goal of a greener Terre Haute.

Ahan Bhattacharyya is a 15-year-old working with earthlings.

He says their goal is to make a better future for generations to come.

"Climate change, it's, it's our futures, really. Because we're the ones that are gonna have to live into this world. It's gonna be our kids, our grandkids, and we wanna leave the best world possible for them," said Bhattacharyya.

City council member Todd Nation was one of the members that voted to pass this resolution.

He is giving the earthlings a big thumbs up, for their conservation efforts.

"I applaud them for their civic-mindedness and being out there, actually trying to make these things happen," said Nation.

For that reason, Nation says he's happy to help, however he can.

"Honestly it's their passion that brought me to help them craft this resolution," said Nation.

Bhattacharyya says more action is needed if they really want to keep the wheels turning.

"This is just the first step, you know? We got the resolution passed and that's great, it's amazing, but now we just need to have more action so that we can live in this cleaner, greener world," said Bhattacharyya.

This means the Earthlings work is far from over.

"Now we're just needing to move forward and get more done," said Bhattacharyya.

News 10 asked the earthlings what their next step is.

Bhattacharyya told me on Tuesday they'll be meeting with Indiana secretary of education Katie Jenner.

They'll be discussing climate change activism and how it can be brought into the classroom.