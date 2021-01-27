Residents speak out about solar project in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Residents in southern Knox county began getting letters from Tenaska at the end of 2020. Folks News 10 talked with expected the project to be built by the White River. According to those letters, the farm will be built near their homes.

News 10 spoke with two homeowners in the area they say they are concerned about the project's impact on the area's wildlife. They are also concerned about the unknowns of solar's impact on their homes and families.

Folks will have a chance to voice their opinion. Knox County Area Plan Commission is holding a public meeting Tuesday, February 2nd. Tenaska is seeking approval of its development plan at that meeting.

Homeowners Donna Bouchie and Audrey Harper hope county leaders will listen to their concerns.

Harper says, "It is the job of our elected officials to ensure the safety and well being of its voters."

Bouchie says, "I'd just like for us to slow down and make sure we get this right."

To attend the meeting virtually call: 812-885-2544