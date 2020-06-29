Residents share frustrations over CSX railroad crossing projects

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Last week, CSX began work on a dozen railroad crossings throughout Terre Haute.

That includes the crossing at 17th and Hulman Streets.

They're working to repair the cross ties and repave the tracks.

Since many of the crossings have reopened, many of you at home have reached out to us with frustrations.

That includes some saying the rail crossings are a mess, still difficult to drive over and many with debris laying around.

Michelle Hill is a local woman who drives through these crossings to get home and to work.

She's worried the rough tracks could damage vehicles.

"I know those tracks are rough with the weather and everything like that. You know, changing from winter, to spring, to summer, and you know, it's just not easy on your vehicles and having to replace tires and stuff is always on my mind," said Hill.

She said she hopes they finish what they've started.

"There's several people that are aggravated with them you know, wondering 'What in the world. What have they done? You know, we thought that this was going to be a good fix, that they would be better.' I just hope they're coming back and going to follow up and finish the job, because it's frustrating," said Hill.

News 10 has reached out to CSX to see if these repairs are completed, or if they plan to come back to work and clean things up.

We have not yet heard back.