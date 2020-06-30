Residents reunite with family members as nursing facilities allow outdoor visits

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More and more things are opening across the Hoosier state as restrictions continue to loosen.

This means residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities can now see their loved ones face to face.

Ken Mathews is one resident who's experienced that special reunion.

He's been a resident at Silver Birch in Terre Haute for the last four months.

Mathews said adapting during the pandemic has been a challenge, and not getting to see family in person has been difficult.

"It was rough. Most of my family live out in Pennsylvania, but I do keep in touch with them on Skype and phone call the everyday," said Mathews.

Mathews said he's grateful to be able to see family face to face again.

"I saw my grandson this past Sunday. We got to visit for a couple of hours. I was overjoyed. I enjoyed seeing him, yeah. It's been since January was the last time I've seen the boy," said Mathews.

Staff members said they've done their best to fill the void.

"For our residents, they choose to come here instead of a nursing home, because they have a little bit more freedom, but that also means they have a lot more family involvement, so without the families allowed to come in, our staff has really stepped up to take those extra measures to provide the care and things the residents need in their absence," said Crystal Rickard.

Mathews said it's been difficult to navigate the pandemic without family nearby but, he's glad he wasn't alone in this journey.

"The other residents are really good people. The staff is magnificent. I mean, I couldn't ask for any better staff to live under," said Mathews.

Temperature checks, wearing a mask and social distancing are all required during these visits.

Silver Birch is also working on a plan to begin indoor visits in the coming weeks.