Residents react to new restrictions in place

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In Indiana, residents are reacting to new rules that just went into effect today.

As we've reported, these restrictions are mandated by Governor Eric Holcomb.

Indiana now has a county metrics map.

It is color-coded and shows what restrictions are in place where you live.

Blue means there is low community spread.

Yellow means there's moderate spread.

Orange means the community is approaching high levels.

And, red means there's high positivity and community spread.

The higher the spread means social gatherings will be limited.

This has caused people to re-think their Thanksgiving and other holiday plans.

"Thanksgiving is going to be pretty simple this year. Just my husband and I will probably do a zoom call with some friends for a little Thanksgiving happy hour or something like that," said resident Martha Crossen.

No matter the county, face coverings are required in public.

And, if you go to a restaurant or bar, customers must be spaced out at least six-feet.

This new system will be in place until at least December 12th.