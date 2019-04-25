Clear

Residents frustrated with blighted properties can call 3-1-1 with complaints

Neighbors say they're tired of looking at the condemned homes on their street. The City of Terre Haute has a plan to tear down blighted buildings but the mayor says to be patient.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 5:16 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Neighbors say they're tired of looking at the condemned homes on their street. The City of Terre Haute has a plan to tear down blighted buildings but the mayor says be patient.

As of the start of the year, 275 properties made the list to be demolished. A majority of the structures are homes that are no longer safe.

Many have reached out to News 10 voicing frustration over blighted properties and questions about why properties are still standing. News 10’s Heather Good spoke with Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett to find out more about the process of condemning properties and tearing them down.

Mayor Bennett says this is an issue the city is working on all the time but it can take a while for a property to be cleared after it's identified as a problem.

Residents can start the process by simply calling 3-1-1 with complaints. A building inspector will then be sent to the property. The city will contact the property owner and work with them to rectify any issues. If the property owner does not comply there is a hearing.

The mayor says the legal process can be lengthy but once a property clears the hearing it can be put on the list to be demolished. The entire process can take an average of two years.

Mayor Bennett says, "We need people to call and tell us. If you've got kids running in and out of a vacant house if you think there's stuff going on there. The more information we can have on a particular home, we can kind of manipulate that a little bit and move that up on the list."

The demolition comes at a cost to taxpayers. Oftentimes a lean is put on a property for $6,000 to $10,000 to cover the work but the mayor says it is not often recovered in full when the property is later sold.

Georgia Tapp lives near multiple condemned properties and says it's not just up to the city. She says property owners need to take responsibility.

"People, basically, on the whole, don't really give a care it seems like, you know? People don't want to cut their grass. They don't want to do nothing. I'm seventy years old. If I can do it, you know, I know they can."

81 blighted properties were torn down last year. Mayor Bennett says the average is closer to sixty.

There is $300,000 in the budget for blight elimination this year. So far, eight buildings have been torn down.

New homes are going up in the area near Blaine Avenue and Buckeye Street. Mayor Bennett says the city spent years slowly collecting properties and tearing down the old, and even dangerous structures.

Mayor Bennett says the work is thanks to a partnership with the Terre Haute Housing Authority. The city collected eight lots over many years. Now four homes are being built. The mayor says more than thirty homes like these are being built in the city. Some will be rental properties but most of them with be available for purchase.

"This is how you revitalize neighborhoods. You take a dilapidated property, you tear it down. It may have to sit for a while as a vacant lot until we accumulate enough but then we have an opportunity to partner with a local entity that will build new housing."

You can contact the Terre Haute Housing Authority for more information about making one of these houses your home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Showers & Thundershowers Tapering Off
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 4-25

Image

Country club diners receive a musical treat

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

ISU football

Image

Mock crash shows the dangers of texting and driving

Image

Local reaction to ILearn

Image

An open house at new downtown developments

Image

The cost of transporting inmates

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Understanding what goes on at Crane Naval Base

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project