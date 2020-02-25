Residents express concern about debris from trash trucks traveling along highway 159

SOUTHERN VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Beth Charles and her mother live along Highway 159 in Vigo County.

They can see the Sycamore Ridge Landfill in Pimento from their driveway.

Charles is concerned about the trash escaping from the trucks traveling to the landfill.

"When trucks come up over that hill, the wind gets into the truck and pulls out that trash out of the truck, so there must be some sort of issue with tarping or with the landfill not emptying the trucks well enough,” Charles said.

Charles met with the manager of the landfill and Republic Services on Monday.

Republic Services sent News 10 a statement.

The company says it will continue to assist with picking up trash.

A crew stopped by Charles' home early Tuesday to pick up trash from the property.

"We appreciate their efforts in that. However, as a concerned citizen, I think about those who live further north of us that don't have Republic and Sycamore landfill at their back door," Charles stated.

She wants changes in place that will prevent this issue from continuing.

"No patrolling on the roads is also a problem because the trash is able to leak out of the trucks."

Republic Services says it is working to minimize debris from landfill-bound trucks.

Charles wants to see sustainable solutions for local residents and drivers.

"It's not good enough to put a band-aid on something. It's gotta change. There's gotta be a change."

Charles also voiced a safety concern.

She says there's a high volume of trucks traveling on highway 159.

She says it's causing extra wear and tear, and she says the road simply isn't wide enough.

We asked INDOT about these concerns.

A spokesperson told us there's work expected on the road in 2021.

This is for patching and resurfacing work.

It also includes adding stone shoulders to the road.