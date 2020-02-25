Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Residents express concern about debris from trash trucks traveling along highway 159

Beth Charles says her family picks up debris from trash trucks traveling along Highway 159 nearly every day.

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 9:09 PM
Updated: Feb 25, 2020 9:39 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

SOUTHERN VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Beth Charles and her mother live along Highway 159 in Vigo County.

They can see the Sycamore Ridge Landfill in Pimento from their driveway.

Charles is concerned about the trash escaping from the trucks traveling to the landfill.

"When trucks come up over that hill, the wind gets into the truck and pulls out that trash out of the truck, so there must be some sort of issue with tarping or with the landfill not emptying the trucks well enough,” Charles said.

Charles met with the manager of the landfill and Republic Services on Monday.

Republic Services sent News 10 a statement.

The company says it will continue to assist with picking up trash.

A crew stopped by Charles' home early Tuesday to pick up trash from the property. 

"We appreciate their efforts in that. However, as a concerned citizen, I think about those who live further north of us that don't have Republic and Sycamore landfill at their back door," Charles stated. 

She wants changes in place that will prevent this issue from continuing.

"No patrolling on the roads is also a problem because the trash is able to leak out of the trucks."

Republic Services says it is working to minimize debris from landfill-bound trucks.

Charles wants to see sustainable solutions for local residents and drivers.

"It's not good enough to put a band-aid on something. It's gotta change. There's gotta be a change."

Charles also voiced a safety concern.

She says there's a high volume of trucks traveling on highway 159.

She says it's causing extra wear and tear, and she says the road simply isn't wide enough.

We asked INDOT about these concerns.

A spokesperson told us there's work expected on the road in 2021.

This is for patching and resurfacing work.

It also includes adding stone shoulders to the road.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Snow, Windy & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kids at Dugger Union fundraise to help buy specialized swings

Image

Kids at Dugger Union fundraise to help buy specialized swings

Image

Indiana breast cancer license plate proceeds to help Vincennes organization

Image

Inmates participate in "Hire Academy' to prepare for life after their release

Image

Commissioners vote to sponsor grant for Vigo County firehouse

Image

Residents express concern about debris from trash trucks traveling along highway 159

Image

Off the Beaten Path: The Rod and Gun Club

Image

Vincennes University and Knox County Sheriff's Office receive recognition from the governor's office

Image

Residents express concern about debris from trash trucks traveling along highway 159

Image

Spring Wildflowers Showing Up

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil