Residents cleanup the City of Clinton

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Clinton had a cleanup day! Residents were able to get rid of the eyesores they had laying around their property.

This was all in an effort to help keep the City of Clinton looking beautiful. Folks were able to get rid of old furniture, appliances, car batteries, and more. They filled up 5 dumpsters!

The Mayor of the City of Clinton says he's happy so many people took advantage of today!

"Things build up over time people may have an old couch got new furniture they want to get rid of something but didn't know how to do it, so this gives them the opportune time to get rid of something for free. It's a service that they don't pay for," says Mayor Jack Gilroy.