Residents at local care facility take part in flag football game

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local care facility has a special twist on the Super Bowl again this year.
Signature Healthcare in Terre Haute had a game of flag football on Friday. It's a fun activity that gets both residents and staff excited.
This year's teams were North and South. Players attached flags to their wheelchairs.
They brought different skill levels to the game, but it looks like everyone had a good time.
We talked with a resident who acted as a referee for the game.
"Usually after about two or three minutes...it gets rougher, so I gotta calm them down," Thomas Brewer said.
This was the second year for the game.
