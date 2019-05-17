Residents at local care facility decorate their wheelchairs in 'Pimp My Ride' event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Residents at one local living facility got a little creative on Friday.

They participated in an event called "Pimp My Ride."

As part of the fun, residents decorated their wheelchairs in creative themes.

They even dressed up to match their rides.

They did it all with a little help from the staff at Springhill Village.

Organizers told us everyone had a great time

"This event...and all week long we celebrate what fun it is and what wonderful lives that they lead in skilled nursing care, whether its short term care or long term care, so it really is a celebration," Robin Collins said.

The event wrapped up 'National Nursing Home Week.'