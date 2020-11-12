Republicans swept the election in Vigo County many say this is a new trend

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Looking down the results for the Vigo County election, you may notice, in almost every race, a Republican won.

"We have a Republican mayor, we have a republican prosecutor, we have a republican clerk," David Bolk, a political science legal studies professor at Indiana State University.

Before that, Bolk was a Terre Haute City Court Judge for 12 years, and a Circuit Court Judge for 14 years, and he said politics has always been a big part of his life.

"I recall going to election night parties when I was 13 and 14 years old. So, you know for 45 years I've been around and involved in Vigo County politics," Bolk said.

Bolk said 30 years ago you would not have seen this many Republicans holding office

"In 1990 when I first ran for office. None of those people were republicans," he said.

A lot of that reason is because of straight-ticket voters. More than half of all voters in Vigo County voted straight-ticket Republican. He said this is a trend we're seeing across the midwest.

"County's have gone from historical democrat areas to more republican," he said. "In 30 years it's really changed dramatically."

Vigo County elected 2 new commissioners, both republican So, 2 out of the 3 commissioners are republican. Bolk said this is something he has never seen in his lifetime and doesn't think it's ever happened in Vigo County history.