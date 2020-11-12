Clear

Republicans swept the election in Vigo County many say this is a new trend

More than half of voters in Vigo County voted for a straight Republican ticket. Many, who have been in the county for years say it's a change from the past.

Posted: Nov 12, 2020 11:27 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Looking down the results for the Vigo County election, you may notice, in almost every race, a Republican won.

"We have a Republican mayor, we have a republican prosecutor, we have a republican clerk," David Bolk, a political science legal studies professor at Indiana State University.

Before that, Bolk was a Terre Haute City Court Judge for 12 years, and a Circuit Court Judge for 14 years, and he said politics has always been a big part of his life.

"I recall going to election night parties when I was 13 and 14 years old. So, you know for 45 years I've been around and involved in Vigo County politics," Bolk said. 

Bolk said 30 years ago you would not have seen this many Republicans holding office

"In 1990 when I first ran for office. None of those people were republicans," he said.

A lot of that reason is because of straight-ticket voters. More than half of all voters in Vigo County voted straight-ticket Republican. He said this is a trend we're seeing across the midwest.

"County's have gone from historical democrat areas to more republican," he said. "In 30 years it's really changed dramatically." 

Vigo County elected 2 new commissioners, both republican So, 2 out of the 3 commissioners are republican. Bolk said this is something he has never seen in his lifetime and doesn't think it's ever happened in Vigo County history.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 47°
Brazil
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
A few clouds work in overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Linton North Knox

Image

Sullivan football

Image

Alex Barnaby

Image

Atlantis Clendenin

Image

Fork in the Road: Does WD's Family Diner in Vincennes have the best tenderloin in the Wabash Valley?

Image

The Loyal Veterans Battalion will open its clothing closet to the public this Saturday

Image

Local business lends a hand with a free flu shot clinic

Image

Santa Clause is coming to town - but how will COVID-19 make his visit a little different?

Image

The Pantheon holds grand opening ceremony

Image

Clay County Health Department reacts to 'Red' designation by ISDH

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 523840

Reported Deaths: 10798
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook2314625881
DuPage32487688
Lake27920556
Will26627491
Kane23798390
Winnebago14498219
McHenry10111129
Madison9951173
St. Clair9796243
Champaign841337
Sangamon670270
Peoria636497
McLean605842
Rock Island6012108
Kankakee549487
Macon479986
Kendall429232
Tazewell411067
LaSalle404687
DeKalb361843
Adams313533
Boone279429
Coles261553
Williamson259468
Whiteside258263
Vermilion256025
Clinton236839
Ogle19779
Jackson197630
Knox187737
Effingham18346
Stephenson179516
Grundy170310
Randolph164119
Marion158132
Henry150111
Morgan144928
Bureau144320
Franklin141415
Monroe138140
Livingston134014
Jefferson132256
Christian131331
Macoupin130014
Lee12739
McDonough114027
Woodford109020
Fayette105626
Douglas103410
Iroquois100520
Logan9896
Shelby95922
Union91026
Fulton9076
Montgomery84617
Jersey80922
Saline80916
Crawford7888
Carroll78721
Jo Daviess78011
Bond7489
Warren74012
Pike69015
Perry68416
Wayne66824
Cass64512
Moultrie6308
Hancock6225
Greene55019
Edgar53514
Clark53119
Lawrence5308
Johnson5160
Piatt5105
Mercer5067
Clay47916
De Witt46810
Richland45619
Jasper45210
Cumberland4506
Washington4502
Ford44521
Mason44414
White3798
Wabash3606
Pulaski3001
Menard2701
Massac2572
Hamilton2283
Marshall2284
Brown1990
Henderson1920
Alexander1912
Scott1660
Gallatin1453
Putnam1450
Stark1453
Edwards1441
Schuyler1391
Calhoun1350
Unassigned960
Hardin780
Pope571
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 224374

Reported Deaths: 4762
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion32031810
Lake20300401
Elkhart12835177
St. Joseph12798190
Allen12380255
Hamilton8989149
Vanderburgh769192
Tippecanoe584222
Porter551365
Johnson4397158
Hendricks4272147
Vigo409060
Monroe403342
Delaware385394
Clark384469
Madison3485110
LaPorte333381
Kosciusko308435
Cass261627
Warrick257567
Floyd236774
Howard217271
Marshall216133
Wayne214942
Bartholomew202161
Dubois193929
Henry183232
Grant179044
Noble176240
Hancock174845
Boone173051
Jackson156428
Morgan144841
Dearborn143028
Lawrence135742
Clinton133018
Shelby132948
Gibson126614
Knox124812
DeKalb119115
Daviess116240
Fayette113127
LaGrange108520
Adams104214
Jasper10327
Harrison102624
Miami10169
Posey97611
Steuben97310
Montgomery95623
Putnam93723
Wabash91915
White88418
Decatur87239
Whitley8506
Ripley78412
Wells78016
Randolph77713
Greene76147
Huntington7587
Clay72118
Scott70117
Starke67816
Perry67019
Jefferson6678
Jay6238
Spencer6027
Sullivan60215
Fulton57814
Jennings56713
Orange52227
Fountain5155
Carroll50513
Washington5044
Franklin48825
Pike43318
Owen3931
Rush3926
Tipton38623
Vermillion3832
Parke3766
Newton37512
Blackford3508
Pulaski27910
Martin2612
Brown2233
Crawford2061
Union1891
Benton1751
Ohio1737
Switzerland1691
Warren1521
Unassigned0250