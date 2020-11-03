Republican Rokita wins Indiana attorney general race

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Todd Rokita has staged a political comeback in winning the Indiana attorney general’s office.

The former congressman defeated former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel in a race that Democrats had targeted in hopes of winning their first statewide election since 2012.

Rokita’s campaign announced Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 after developing “some symptoms” but was doing well.

Rokita lost the 2018 Republican U.S. Senate primary but started his comeback by defeating current Attorney General Curtis Hill for the GOP nomination after Hill was tarnished by allegations that he drunkenly groped four women during a party.