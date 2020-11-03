Republican Holcomb wins reelection as Indiana governor

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Eric Holcomb has won reelection as Indiana governor, fending off challengers who criticized his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Holcomb went into his campaign for a second term with a huge fundraising advantage and didn’t face any well-known challengers. Holcomb sidestepped any criticism of President

Donald Trump even as Holcomb promoted face mask use and issued a statewide mask mandate in July. Holcomb overcame Democrat Woody Myer, a former state health commissioner who called for tougher anti-virus actions.

Some conservatives called Holcomb’s actions excessive and were, instead, backing Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater.