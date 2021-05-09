Reporting different hail sizes

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Viewer reports are very important to the Storm Team. Your reports can help those ahead of the storm prepare and get to safety.

The reports the Storm Team receives can go directly to the National Weather Service. That's where they can decide whether to warn areas ahead of that storm to keep people safe. Whether it's wind damage, flooding, tornadoes, or even hail, any and all reports are welcomed.

Hail is one weather phenomenon where reports can truly help. When reporting hail use just a simple ruler. Or you can base the hail off of common household items.

The more common type is pea, marble, to penny size hail.

Uncommon but can happen here in the Wabash Valley, Nickel, and Quarter size.

Now fairly rare hail sizes range from ping pong ball to hen egg size.

Then very rare to exceptionally rare hail are tennis ball to grapefruit size hail.

These types are more common in the Plains states but could definitely occur here.

Quarter size hail to Grapefruit size hail is considered “severe” because of the damage they cause. If these are being reported, then the National Weather Service will likely issue a severe thunderstorm warning.

If you report hail you can always send it on our Weather Watchers page at WTHITV.com as well as our Facebook and Twitter pages.

Just remember, don’t try to measure hail during storms. You should wait till the storm is past and you can't hear any more thunder before venturing outside.