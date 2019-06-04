Reported dog deaths on the rise as Parvo cases spike in Clay County

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Animal experts in the Wabash Valley say they are on high alert.
That's as the number of dogs with the parvo-virus infection has risen.
News 10 spoke with leaders at the Clay County Humane Society.
They told us this year alone...seven dogs have died in connection to this virus. Last year...no dogs died of this infection.
So far, the shelter has seen at least 20 cases this year.
On Tuesday alone, the shelter took about 10 calls dealing with the infection.
Symptoms include lethargy, loss of appetite, and vomiting.
Health experts say most deaths occur within 48 to 72 hours of the first symptoms.
Pet owners should be sure vaccinations are up to date.
