Report shows a staggering number of local kids were removed from homes last year due to substance use issues

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Way says substance abuse and related disorders are taking an enormous toll on the community.

The organization has a series of councils focusing on different issues.

On Thursday, the Substance Abuse Disorders Council released a report. It breaks down how drug use is impacting the area.

The report tracks:

Substance use-related arrests

Substance use-related child removal cases

Substance use among middle and high school students

The organization says the data demonstrates what many advocates already know.

"In 2020, 295 of the 400 child removal cases in our six counties, about three-quarters of them, were all about the parental use of drugs and alcohol. That's a pretty sad number," United Way Executive Director Richard Payonk said.

The goal of the reports is to measure how the organization's work creates change in the coming years.

Look at the full report here.