Report into Tess Brooks-Stephens ballot case in the hands of a special prosecutor

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police says the report is now complete on the Tess Brooks-Stephens case.
An investigation was launched after a ballot dispute this past primary election in Vigo County.
Brooks-Stephens was listed after Cheryl Loudermilk on the initial ballot.
LINK | "I DID NOT MAKE ANY CORRECTIONS OR USE ANY WHITEOUT ON THE DOCUMENT..." BROOKS-STEPHENS TO NEWS 10 TALKS ABOUT BALLOT DECISION WIN
It's required by state law that names be listed alphabetically.
The clerk's office said someone made changes to her candidacy application.
A special prosecutor is now reviewing the case.
