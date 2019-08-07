Report into Tess Brooks-Stephens ballot case in the hands of a special prosecutor

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police says the report is now complete on the Tess Brooks-Stephens case.

An investigation was launched after a ballot dispute this past primary election in Vigo County.

Brooks-Stephens was listed after Cheryl Loudermilk on the initial ballot.

It's required by state law that names be listed alphabetically.

The clerk's office said someone made changes to her candidacy application.

A special prosecutor is now reviewing the case.