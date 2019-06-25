Report: Pilot said engine lost power before crashing

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The pilot of a plane that crashed earlier this month told authorities he was moving to the area of an airport for landing when the plane's engine suddenly lost power.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has published its preliminary report on the plane crash that happened June 11 in near Switz City. The pilot sustained serious injuries, according to the report.

The pilot was preparing for a forced landing into a field, but the plane touched down short of the field. The report states the plane encountered a two-lane road and ditch, which caused the plane to "nose over" (generally when the propeller touches the ground and the tail rises into the air.)

The airplane was registered to and operated by private individuals. The report notes the NTSB did not travel to the crash scene.