Report: No wrongdoing found in Holcomb's private jet flights

Indiana's inspector general says Gov. Eric Holcomb committed no wrongdoing when he accepted two private jet flights paid for by a casino magnate to Republican Governors Association events.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 2:40 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana's inspector general says Gov. Eric Holcomb committed no wrongdoing when he accepted two private jet flights paid for by a casino magnate to Republican Governors Association events.

The inspector general's office investigated whether Holcomb failed to disclose information about gifts received.

WRTV-TV reports the office determined those gifts - the two flights - were provided to the Republican Governors Association, and not to Holcomb's office.

The inspector general's report concludes that neither Holcomb nor his wife, Janet, accepted the flights "as gifts from an entity or entities with a business relationship with the Governor's Office."

The Indianapolis Star reported in March that Spectacle Entertainment CEO and Chairman Rod Ratcliff flew Holcomb to two RGA meetings as Ratcliff was pushing for changes to Indiana law that would benefit his business.

