INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana's inspector general says Gov. Eric Holcomb committed no wrongdoing when he accepted two private jet flights paid for by a casino magnate to Republican Governors Association events.
The inspector general's office investigated whether Holcomb failed to disclose information about gifts received.
WRTV-TV reports the office determined those gifts - the two flights - were provided to the Republican Governors Association, and not to Holcomb's office.
The inspector general's report concludes that neither Holcomb nor his wife, Janet, accepted the flights "as gifts from an entity or entities with a business relationship with the Governor's Office."
The Indianapolis Star reported in March that Spectacle Entertainment CEO and Chairman Rod Ratcliff flew Holcomb to two RGA meetings as Ratcliff was pushing for changes to Indiana law that would benefit his business.
Related Content
- Report: No wrongdoing found in Holcomb's private jet flights
- Report: Gov. Holcomb got private flights from Spectacle Entertainment
- Private jet once owned by Elvis Presley for sale again
- Dugger man found dead in private pond
- Televangelist asking for $54 million to fund 4th private jet: 'Jesus wouldn't be riding a donkey'
- Gov. Holcomb unveils 2018 legislative session agenda
- Holcomb signs lawmaker sexual harassment bill
- Holcomb signs bill establishing Indiana's official insect
- Holcomb announces $1B infrastructure spending plan
- Governor Eric Holcomb signs gaming bill