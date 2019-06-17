Clear

Report: Indiana opioid prescriptions fell by 35% since 2013

A national report says opioid prescriptions in Indiana have decreased by 35.1% over five years.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 12:22 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A national report says opioid prescriptions in Indiana have decreased by 35.1% over five years.

The American Medical Association Opioid Task Force 2019 Progress Report shows Indiana’s reduction in opioid prescriptions from 2013 to 2018 is two percentage points higher than the national average of 33%.

Indiana Hospital Association President Brian Tabor said last week the opioid epidemic has damaged “individuals, families and entire communities” in Indiana. He says, “It’s encouraging to see tangible results of the collective efforts of the state, the Indiana General Assembly and the medical community” in encouraging responsible prescriptions of opioids.

A 2017 law passed by the Indiana General Assembly requires medical providers to write prescriptions for no more than a seven-day supply of an opioid when first prescribing to a patient.

