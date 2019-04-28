Replay Runway offers fashion and fun while supporting ReThink, Inc.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local celebrities modeled some unique fashions during a fundraiser Saturday. The clothing was made from trash and recycled items.

It was part of an event put on by ReThink, Inc. called Replay Runway.

Twelve local celebrities, including News 10's very own Alia Blackburn, showed off the finished products.

Organizers say it's fun yet educational.

Shikha Bhattacharyya says, “It’s extremely important for people to know how much trash we create and what to do with it. It's a fun event, but it's an educational event. We try to tell people what's going on in the world, so we can reduce trash.”

Money raised will help ReThink, Inc. and funds go to helping out community gardens, sustainability and green projects throughout the Terre Haute area.