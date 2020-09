KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know who will fill the ballot vacancy after a judge's death.

Brian Johnson will become the Superior Court 2 judge in Knox County on January 1.

The Republican officers say they made this decision after 10 hours of interviews and discussion.

The governor will appoint someone to fill the unexpired term through the end of this year.

This is after the unexpected death of Judge Ryan Johanningsmeier. He was killed in a plane crash in Lawrence County, Illinois.